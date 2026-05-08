Lupin posts Q4 FY2026 profit up 87.7% to ₹1,468.7cr

Lupin full year profit up 62%

US sales shot up by nearly 57%, reaching ₹3,398.7 crore this quarter, while India saw an 11.5% rise to ₹1,908.2 crore. For the full year, profits grew by 62%.

Managing Director Nilesh Gupta credits "Our fourth quarter and full-year results underscore the strength and resilience of our business across key geographies, with the US and India delivering strong sales growth and margin expansion," and "We are well-positioned to accelerate performance through strategic investments in technology, disciplined execution, and operational efficiencies, driving sustainable and profitable growth" for these results.