Lupin Q2 FY27 profit falls to ₹1,155.30cr amid rising costs
Business
Lupin just posted a 22.19% drop in net profit for Q2 FY27, landing at ₹1,155.30 crore, down from last year's ₹1,484.83 crore.
The dip happened even though revenue actually went up to ₹7,827.26 crore.
Turns out, higher expenses and some one-off costs weighed down the bottom line.
Lupin US sales +9.3% India +14.7%
Lupin's costs jumped sharply this quarter to ₹6,374.46 crore.
Still, there was good news: US sales rose 9.3% (keeping Lupin among the top three generic drugmakers by prescriptions there), while India sales grew 14.7%, now making up 31% of global sales.
Plus, Lupin's US arm settled an antitrust case for ₹316.28 crore, choosing to move forward without admitting fault.