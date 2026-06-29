Lupin receives tentative FDA approval for enzalutamide prostate cancer treatment
Business
Lupin just scored a tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its enzalutamide tablets, used to treat prostate cancer.
The green light covers four strengths: 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg, with the lower two matching what's already offered by leading brand Xtandi.
With these new options, doctors will have more ways to tailor treatment for patients.
Lupin expands product lineup globally
This isn't Lupin's only big move lately.
Earlier this month, it launched blood pressure tablets in the US and teamed up with a Spanish pharmaceutical company to roll out an inhaler for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Spain.
It's all part of Lupin's push to bring more innovative treatments worldwide.