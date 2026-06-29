Lupin receives tentative FDA approval for enzalutamide prostate cancer treatment Business Jun 29, 2026

Lupin just scored a tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its enzalutamide tablets, used to treat prostate cancer.

The green light covers four strengths: 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg, with the lower two matching what's already offered by leading brand Xtandi.

With these new options, doctors will have more ways to tailor treatment for patients.