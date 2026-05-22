Lupin secures 1st-ever China approval for oseltamivir phosphate oral suspension
Business
Lupin just got its first-ever product approved in China, a flu medicine called oseltamivir phosphate oral suspension.
Made with Yabao Pharmaceuticals, this new drug will help treat influenza A and B for anyone aged two weeks and up and help prevent influenza A and B for anyone aged one year and up.
Oral suspension 6 mg/ml for 1-year-olds
The medicine comes in a 6 mg per mL dose, and can also help stop the flu for people as young as one-year-old.
Lupin's Fabrice Egros called it a "strategic step in our entry into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets," while Yabao's Wei Ren said the partnership is all about bringing better care to kids and expanding into treatments for chronic diseases.