Lupin secures US FDA approval for Nagpur-manufactured famotidine injection
Business
Lupin just scored US Food and Drug Administration approval for its famotidine injection, a generic take on Merck's Pepcid, set to be made in Nagpur, India.
This win comes right after Lupin's strong financial year and fits into its bigger growth plans.
Hospitals use famotidine, US market $8.7 million
Famotidine injection is used in hospitals for tough ulcer cases and conditions like GERD, especially when pills aren't an option.
The US market for this drug is about $8.7 million a year—not huge, but steady.
Profits rose 62.5% to 5,333 cr
Lupin saw profits jump 62.5% to ₹5,333 crore in fiscal 2026, with solid growth from US generics.
Even so, shares dipped 1.36% on May 13.
Sometimes the market just has its own mood swings despite good news.