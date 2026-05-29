Lupin shares rise after FDA clearance before ASCO drug presentation
Lupin's stock is buzzing after the US Food and Drug Administration gave its Ankleshwar facility a clean bill of health following a key inspection earlier this March.
Managing Director Nilesh Gupta called it "this outcome reflects our continued focus on quality excellence and regulatory compliance, reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe and effective medicines to patients worldwide. ", highlighting Lupin's commitment to high standards.
China approves Lupin flu medicine
The company is set to present early clinical trial results for its new cancer drug LNP8701 at the big ASCO 2026 medical conference in Chicago from May 29.
Plus, Lupin recently got approval in China for a flu medicine developed with Yabao Pharmaceuticals.
Right now, their shares are trading well above last year's low and just below their recent 52-week high, reflecting growing confidence in the company's progress.