Lupin shares rise after FDA clearance before ASCO drug presentation

China approves Lupin flu medicine

The company is set to present early clinical trial results for its new cancer drug LNP8701 at the big ASCO 2026 medical conference in Chicago from May 29.

Plus, Lupin recently got approval in China for a flu medicine developed with Yabao Pharmaceuticals.

Right now, their shares are trading well above last year's low and just below their recent 52-week high, reflecting growing confidence in the company's progress.