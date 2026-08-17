Lupin wins FDA approval to sell generic pitolisant tablets
Business
Lupin just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its generic version of pitolisant tablets in the US.
These tablets, used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), are available in 4.45-mg and 17.8-mg strengths and work just like the branded drug Wakix.
Lupin approval could lower EDS costs
This approval is a big deal for Lupin as it helps it grow its presence in the US market.
More importantly, it means people dealing with EDS could have a more affordable treatment option.