Lupin's Q3 profit soars 37%: What's driving the growth
Lupin just posted a net profit of ₹1,180 crore for Q3 FY26—a 37% year-on-year jump (vs Q3 FY25).
The big boost? Record-breaking US sales up 54%, plus some smart business moves like divestments.
Revenue surged 26% YoY to ₹7,100 crore
Total revenue climbed 26% to ₹7,100 crore. Emerging markets were on fire with a 42% sales surge, while India and developed markets also saw steady gains.
Lupin's profit margins got a healthy lift too.
Launched 3 new brands in India and US each
This quarter, Lupin rolled out three new brands in India and three products in the US—including a whopping 149 generics stateside.
They invested ₹535 crore back into research and development, showing they're serious about staying ahead.
Net cash stands at ₹2,880 crore
Lupin's balance sheet is looking strong with nearly ₹2,880 crore in net cash.
Even after spending on R&D and making some big divestments, they're keeping things stable for the future.