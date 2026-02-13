Lupin's Q3 profit soars 37%: What's driving the growth

Lupin just posted a net profit of ₹1,180 crore for Q3 FY26—a 37% year-on-year jump (vs Q3 FY25). The big boost? Record-breaking US sales up 54%, plus some smart business moves like divestments.

Revenue surged 26% YoY to ₹7,100 crore Total revenue climbed 26% to ₹7,100 crore. Emerging markets were on fire with a 42% sales surge, while India and developed markets also saw steady gains.

Lupin's profit margins got a healthy lift too.

Launched 3 new brands in India and US each This quarter, Lupin rolled out three new brands in India and three products in the US—including a whopping 149 generics stateside.

They invested ₹535 crore back into research and development, showing they're serious about staying ahead.