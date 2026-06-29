Why Versace, Jimmy Choo are hiring secret investigators in India
What's the story
As India's luxury market continues to grow, global brands like Versace, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo are taking extra measures to protect their intellectual property. The companies have started employing secret investigators in India to track down counterfeit goods. This comes as a response to the increasing number of high-quality counterfeits flooding Indian metros.
Investigative approach
Investigators double as regular shoppers
The secret investigators, who double as regular shoppers, are employed across major metro hubs to trace the supply of fake luxury goods. They gather leads and pass them on to the company. Based on this information, companies take legal action against counterfeiters. This strategy is especially important because India is a key emerging market for global luxury brands.
Agency role
Low-profile agencies are operating in India
Market insiders have revealed that low-profile agencies specializing in mystery shopping and spotting fake goods are operating in India. These agencies are hired on a tip basis, where they get paid for each credible and actionable tip they provide. They serve multiple brands, with top performers making ₹5-10 lakh from a single brand.
Enforcement measures
Companies work with local police to raid premises
In some cases, companies work with local police to raid premises and take criminal action against counterfeiters. If the inventory is large, they go to court to get the goods seized. In certain instances, companies also seek compensation through legal means. This proactive approach marks a shift from the traditional method of waiting for shoppers to complain about counterfeiting.
Market shift
Organized supply chains
Karan Bhatty, founder of Millow, a due diligence company, said counterfeiting in India has moved from roadside markets to organized supply chains. This makes discreet market intelligence a necessary first step. He added that the missing layer is rigorous due diligence on people as well as firms feeding these networks.
IP protection
India's challenges with counterfeiting
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has identified India as one of the most difficult major economies to protect and enforce intellectual property. In its 2025 report, the USTR placed India on the priority watch list for copyright protection due to serious, long-standing concerns about piracy and counterfeiting. Despite these challenges, global luxury brands continue to thrive in India's growing market.