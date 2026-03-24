Lynk.coach is an AI-native app for tomorrow's coaching businesses
Lyfskills has just launched Lynk.coach, an AI-powered platform built for coaches and academies in sports, fitness, performing arts, and skills training.
It's designed to cut out the usual chaos: think messy session planning, scattered chats, chasing payments, and losing track of student progress.
The app brings everything under 1 roof
Lynk.coach brings everything under one roof: public coach profiles for lead generation, batch and session management, attendance tracking, and easy student progress reports.
Its AI tools help with smart session planning, voice note capture on the go, and AI-assisted progress tracking and progress reports.
Payments are handled right in the app with automatic requests and payouts.
(Just a heads up, it works on iOS 17.0 or later.)
Over 80% of the code was written using AI agents
Fun fact: over 80% of Lynk's code was accelerated through modern coding agents (with human-led product orchestration), making it truly AI-native.
With India's coaching market set to double from $5 billion in 2024 to $10 billion by 2030, founder Sumit Kapoor hopes Lynk will become the go-to toolkit for tomorrow's coaching businesses.