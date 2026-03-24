Lynk.coach is an AI-native app for tomorrow's coaching businesses

The app brings everything under 1 roof

Lynk.coach brings everything under one roof: public coach profiles for lead generation, batch and session management, attendance tracking, and easy student progress reports.

Its AI tools help with smart session planning, voice note capture on the go, and AI-assisted progress tracking and progress reports.

Payments are handled right in the app with automatic requests and payouts.

(Just a heads up, it works on iOS 17.0 or later.)