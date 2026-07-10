Lyzr of Jersey City raises $100 million Series B via SivaClaw
Business
Lyzr, a Jersey City startup, just raised $100 million in Series B funding, and the wild part is its own AI agent, SivaClaw, handled the whole process.
Founded three years ago to build enterprise AI agents, Lyzr used this round as a real-world demo of what their tech can do.
SivaClaw closed $500 million valuation remotely
SivaClaw managed everything: answering questions from more than 130 investors, writing investment memos, and even tracking who paid attention during pitches.
The round closed at a roughly $500 million valuation, all done without any traditional meetings or networking.