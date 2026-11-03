M K Sons Fine Jewels set to list at ₹172

M K Sons Fine Jewels is all set to hit the stock market this Wednesday, with shares expected to list at ₹172, about 6% higher than the top IPO price of ₹162.

The IPO got a lot of attention, especially from non-institutional investors who subscribed 14.12 times. Retail and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were interested too, with subscriptions at 3.08 and 1.84 times.