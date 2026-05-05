M&M Q4 profit rises 42% YoY to ₹4,668cr

Revenue boost

Revenue from operations witnessed a healthy jump

M&M's revenue from operations for Q4FY26 stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, up nearly 29% from ₹42,585.67 crore in Q4FY25. For the full fiscal year, the company reported a 24.6% YoY increase in consolidated revenue, totaling ₹1,97,792.78 crore. Profitability saw an even sharper rise, jumping 32.25% to ₹17,098.85 crore. The company has announced a final dividend of ₹33 per share for its shareholders, highlighting its commitment to rewarding investors. The record date for the final dividend is July 3, 2026.