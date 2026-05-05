M&M Q4 profit rises 42% YoY to ₹4,668cr
What's the story
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has announced a 42% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25-26. The company's profit stood at ₹4,667.57 crore during the period under review. This stellar performance was mainly driven by strong sales in its automotive and farm equipment divisions, along with operational efficiencies and cost management initiatives.
Revenue boost
Revenue from operations witnessed a healthy jump
M&M's revenue from operations for Q4FY26 stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, up nearly 29% from ₹42,585.67 crore in Q4FY25. For the full fiscal year, the company reported a 24.6% YoY increase in consolidated revenue, totaling ₹1,97,792.78 crore. Profitability saw an even sharper rise, jumping 32.25% to ₹17,098.85 crore. The company has announced a final dividend of ₹33 per share for its shareholders, highlighting its commitment to rewarding investors. The record date for the final dividend is July 3, 2026.