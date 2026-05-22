M R Maniveni Foods IPO fully subscribed, raises ₹27.04cr

Non-institutional oversubscribe 23%, funds for factory

Non-institutional investors were especially keen, oversubscribing their quota by 23%, while institutional buyers filled theirs completely. Retail investors lagged a bit at 89%.

The IPO stays open until May 26, so there's still time for more bids.

The funds will go toward building a new factory, buying plant machinery, and boosting corporate growth, plus plans are in place for a fully automated toor dhal processing facility to ramp up production and efficiency at their Chennai units.

Capitalsquare Advisors is handling the IPO process for them.