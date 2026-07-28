M S Dhoni named Malabar Gold & Diamonds brand ambassador
Business
M S Dhoni, the cricket icon, has been named brand ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a global jewelry giant with more than 450 stores in 14 countries.
The move puts a spotlight on trust and authenticity, values that matter most to today's shoppers.
Dhoni to promote informed jewelry buying
Malabar's chairman says Dhoni's integrity and consistency are a perfect match for the company.
Dhoni himself summed it up: "Trust is earned through actions and consistency. That is what makes this association with Malabar Gold & Diamonds meaningful for me."
He'll also help encourage more people to make informed jewelry-buying decisions.