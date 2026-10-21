Mach9 raises $34 million to automate civil engineering data and workflows
Business
Mach9, a startup bringing AI to civil engineering, just scored $34 million in new funding.
The company's software helps engineers process project data much faster by automating the boring, repetitive parts of their jobs.
Backers like First Round Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners are betting big on Mach9's tech, making construction workflows smoother and smarter.
Mach9 used on over 2,500 projects
Since switching from hardware to AI-powered design tools, Mach9 has landed nearly 100 customers who've used its software on over 2,500 projects.
The platform can turn survey data into draft designs automatically, so engineers spend less time crunching numbers and more time solving real problems.
With this fresh funding, Mach9 plans to keep improving its product and growing its team.