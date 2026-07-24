Macy's launches Black Friday-in-July sale with discounts up to 77%
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Macy's just dropped its Black Friday-in-July sale, with deals up to 77% off across fashion, home, and kitchen essentials.
The sale is active now and includes big names like Le Creuset, Adidas, Levi's, and MAC: think prices starting at $14.
It's a solid chance to grab back-to-school basics or treat yourself to some luxe finds without breaking the bank.
Top deals include Le Creuset $290
Highlights include the Le Creuset Dutch Oven for $290 (down from $460), Hue Cotton Leggings for $18 (down from $36), and Style & Co High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Jeans for $27 (down from $55).
If you're into accessories, the Kenneth Cole Reaction Sophie Belt Bag is now just $22, down from $63.
Kitchen essentials are also on sale, like the Cuisinart 10-piece cutlery set for only $15 (originally $50).