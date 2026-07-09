Madan Padaki launches JanAI to bring AI to India's villages

College students' surveys tailor JanAI solutions

JanAI is tapping into real rural needs by having college students run household surveys, so solutions actually fit local life.

A recent study even found that rural youth are pretty clued-in: 91% have heard of AI and more than half use it daily.

To track progress and real-world impact (like better jobs), JanAI is teaming up with Wipro to build an index.

Pilot cafes are already running in some areas, with more on the way soon.