Madan Padaki launches JanAI to bring AI to India's villages
Serial entrepreneur Madan Padaki has kicked off JanAI, a project to bring artificial intelligence (AI) right into the heart of India's villages.
Announced in early July 2026, JanAI plans to open 1,000 Agentic AI cafes where locals can learn how to use AI tools.
The big goals? Teach 50 million people about AI, train 2 million students in new skills, and help 1,000 startups create solutions for things like farming, healthcare, education, and finance.
College students' surveys tailor JanAI solutions
JanAI is tapping into real rural needs by having college students run household surveys, so solutions actually fit local life.
A recent study even found that rural youth are pretty clued-in: 91% have heard of AI and more than half use it daily.
To track progress and real-world impact (like better jobs), JanAI is teaming up with Wipro to build an index.
Pilot cafes are already running in some areas, with more on the way soon.