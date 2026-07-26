Madhav Sheth's NxtQuantum AI+ achieves ₹1,650cr quarterly revenue milestone
Business
Madhav Sheth, who previously worked with Realme and OPPO, launched NxtQuantum's AI+ in September 2025 with a big goal: make an Indian smartphone brand that can compete worldwide.
In just six months, AI+ pulled in ₹965 crore and reached ₹1,650 crore in revenue in the latest quarter.
NxtQuantum AI+ targets ₹7,500cr fiscal revenue
AI+ is aiming for ₹7,500 crore in revenue for the current fiscal year and has already sold more than 20 lakh phones across five models priced between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000.
Sheth wants AI+ to be known for affordable smartphones made with Indian tech, so the company's investing heavily in R and D and software development to boost local innovation and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.