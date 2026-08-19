Madhya Pradesh-based Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opens August 24 priced ₹933-₹988

Symbiotec Pharmalab, a Madhya Pradesh-based pharma and biotech company, is launching its IPO on August 24, with shares priced between ₹933 and ₹988 each.

If you're interested, the minimum bid is for 15 shares, and the window closes on August 27.

The company hopes to raise up to ₹1,757 crore at the top end, with anchor investors getting an early shot from August 21.