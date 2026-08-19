Madhya Pradesh-based Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opens August 24 priced ₹933-₹988
Symbiotec Pharmalab, a Madhya Pradesh-based pharma and biotech company, is launching its IPO on August 24, with shares priced between ₹933 and ₹988 each.
If you're interested, the minimum bid is for 15 shares, and the window closes on August 27.
The company hopes to raise up to ₹1,757 crore at the top end, with anchor investors getting an early shot from August 21.
Offer includes ₹150 cr fresh issue
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹1,607 crore by existing shareholders.
₹112.5 crore will be used toward partial repayment of debt and general business needs.
Symbiotec leads in producing corticosteroid and steroidal hormone ingredients globally but saw FY2025 profits dip slightly.
Revenue grew 5% to ₹751.6 crore while net profit slipped by 3.3%.