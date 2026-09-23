Madhya Pradesh traders mark no UPI day over 0.4% fee
Business
Traders across Madhya Pradesh marked a "No UPI Day" to protest a soon-to-start 0.4% fee on UPI payments over ₹2,000.
The rule, set for October 15, has shopkeepers worried about extra costs, so many covered their QR codes and asked for cash instead.
Indore groups demand 0.4% fee scrapped
Around nearly 125 business organizations in Indore participated in the protest, calling for the fee to be scrapped.
Trade leaders say this charge adds an unfair burden since it doesn't benefit the government.
The Finance Ministry clarified that payments up to ₹2,000 will stay free for customers, but if things don't change soon, traders warn they might immerse UPI QR code machines in water bodies.