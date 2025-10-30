Madras HC says cryptocurrencies are legally ownable property in India

Justice pointed to global cases, like New Zealand's Ruscoe vs Cryptopia

Justice Venkatesh pointed to global cases (like New Zealand's Ruscoe vs Cryptopia) and said crypto is "intangible" but still "property capable of being enjoyed and possessed in a beneficial form."

This decision means Indian investors now have stronger legal protection for their digital assets, and it highlights the need for clearer rules around crypto—something regulators are already discussing.