Maersk $500 million/mo Iran war hit, keeps 2026 shipping goals
Business
The Iran war is costing shipping giant Maersk an extra $500 million every month.
Even with these challenges, CEO Vincent Clerc says the company is holding on to its 2026 growth goals for global shipping.
Maersk Q1 EBITDA $1.75B, beats estimates
Maersk actually beat first-quarter EBITDA expectations this quarter, reporting $1.75 billion in EBITDA.
Still, there are worries about inflation and lower demand later this year.
Also, Maersk said it had seven owned or charted vessels trapped in the Persian Gulf when the war started.
Clerc says they'll wait it out to keep crews safe.