Maersk $500 million/mo Iran war hit, keeps 2026 shipping goals

Maersk Q1 EBITDA $1.75B, beats estimates

Maersk actually beat first-quarter EBITDA expectations this quarter, reporting $1.75 billion in EBITDA.

Still, there are worries about inflation and lower demand later this year.

Also, Maersk said it had seven owned or charted vessels trapped in the Persian Gulf when the war started.

Clerc says they'll wait it out to keep crews safe.