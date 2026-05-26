Maersk launches FI2 route linking Far East Asia, northwest India

FI2 set to cut transit times

FI2 connects big ports like Shanghai, Ningbo, Nhava Sheva, Pipavav, and more, making it easier for goods to move between Asia and India.

Pipavav in Gujarat stands out because it's hooked up directly by rail to Delhi and Gurugram via the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The service is set to cut transit times for industries like automotive and tech.

Thomas Theeuwes, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, said, "The FI2 is a direct response to what our customers want: more capacity, consistency, and connectivity, on the China-India route. By combining the weekly ocean service with our rail solution via the DFC, we are going a step further and giving our customers the true integrated logistics experience."