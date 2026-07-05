Maersk orders 1,000 containers from India marking Atmanirbhar Bharat milestone
Maersk, one of the world's biggest shipping companies, just ordered 1,000 export-import containers made in India, a first for the country.
The big reveal happened at Dadri's Maersk-CONCOR depot in Uttar Pradesh, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calling it a "defining milestone in our journey toward Atmanirbhar Bharat."
This move is a major nod to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push.
Boost for India's maritime supply
This order is expected to give a real boost to India's maritime supply chain and container industry.
It all started after Prime Minister Modi met with Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AP Moller-Maersk Robert Maersk Uggla last year and encouraged more support for Indian manufacturing.
Delivering the first locally made container in just 16 months shows how quickly things are moving, and how serious India is about making its mark globally.