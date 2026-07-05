Maersk orders 1,000 containers from India marking Atmanirbhar Bharat milestone

Boost for India's maritime supply

This order is expected to give a real boost to India's maritime supply chain and container industry.

It all started after Prime Minister Modi met with Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AP Moller-Maersk Robert Maersk Uggla last year and encouraged more support for Indian manufacturing.

Delivering the first locally made container in just 16 months shows how quickly things are moving, and how serious India is about making its mark globally.