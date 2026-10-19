Maersk plans 1st dry docking in India for Maersk Chattogram
Business
Maersk is bringing its ship, Maersk Chattogram, to Chennai's L&T Kattupalli Shipyard for a planned dry docking and maintenance and overhaul work on October 20, 2026, subject to operational and weather conditions, marking the company's first-ever dry docking in India.
This process will help keep the vessel running smoothly by inspecting and improving key parts like its hull and engines.
Maersk L&T partnership builds shipbuilding skills
This move comes from a partnership between Maersk and L&T, launched during India Maritime Week 2025.
Dinesh Kumar Balraj from Maersk called it a big step toward making India a global player in shipbuilding.
The project is all about sharing expertise and building up local skills, showing Maersk's long-term commitment to growing India's maritime industry.