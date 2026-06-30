Maersk raises 2024 profit forecast, predicts 4% container volume growth
Business
Maersk just bumped up its 2024 profit forecast after seeing more global shipping demand than expected.
The company now predicts a solid 4% growth in container volume, as spot shipping rates climb due to early bookings and ongoing disruptions like Middle East tensions and US tariff uncertainty.
Maersk outlook tops analyst forecasts
Maersk's updated numbers are higher than what analysts guessed, with stronger earnings and cash flow on the horizon.
Retailers stocking up for back-to-school and holiday seasons have helped push freight volumes higher.
Even with energy and geopolitical challenges, CEO Vincent Clerc said demand has stayed strong so far this year.
Maersk will share its next round of results in August.