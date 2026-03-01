Mafatlal Group's Uniform Junction aims to partner with schools across India
The 120-year-old Arvind Mafatlal Group is making a major move into education with two platforms—Uniform Junction and GetSetLearn.
Uniform Junction aims to connect with schools across India, using their huge presence in school uniforms to bring more learning resources and opportunities to students in non-metro and smaller towns.
Hybrid learning marketplace
Uniform Junction's launch date is not stated in the source; the article does not provide specific partnership counts or a numeric expansion timeline.
It doesn't just supply uniforms—it also offers over 1,000 academic and non-academic courses and aims to serve students in smaller cities.
Meanwhile, GetSetLearn is set on becoming the world's top hybrid learning marketplace by expanding its partnerships and team.
Real difference where it counts
With India's demand for quality education growing fast, these platforms could help level up resources for millions of students—especially beyond big cities.
By building on what they already do well (like school supplies), the Mafatlal Group hopes to make a real difference where it counts.