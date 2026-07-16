Magicpin announces Vera rollout internationally to 6 new countries
Magicpin just announced the international rollout of its AI assistant, Vera, to six new countries, including the US Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the U.A.E.
Originally launched in India during the LPG crisis, Vera provides real-time order-volume insights to help local businesses manage demand and run things more smoothly.
Vera handled over 82,000 trial interactions
Vera already handled over 82,000 interactions during its global trial and now supports more than 25 business categories, from retail to healthcare.
Magicpin is aiming for 500,000 AI-powered interactions by 2026 and has committed $1 million to keep making Vera smarter.
CEO Anshoo Sharma said, "This is just the beginning of our global journey. We plan to expand Vera into more international markets while continuing to invest in multi-lingual capabilities, region-specific intelligence and AI-powered merchant workflows."