Magicpin announces Vera rollout internationally to 6 new countries

Vera already handled over 82,000 interactions during its global trial and now supports more than 25 business categories, from retail to healthcare.

Magicpin is aiming for 500,000 AI-powered interactions by 2026 and has committed $1 million to keep making Vera smarter.

CEO Anshoo Sharma said, "This is just the beginning of our global journey. We plan to expand Vera into more international markets while continuing to invest in multi-lingual capabilities, region-specific intelligence and AI-powered merchant workflows."