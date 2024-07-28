Magicpin to bring 1L new food delivery partners on ONDC
Hyperlocal e-commerce firm Magicpin has pledged an investment of ₹100 crore in India over the next three months. The funds will be used to onboard over one lakh new restaurants and cloud kitchens, onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed e-commerce platform. Naman Mawandia, Magicpin CXO - Enterprise Brands, stated that the goal is to "provide a risk-free entry" for food merchants by eliminating high commissions and onboarding fees.
New tool to accelerate ONDC onboarding
Magicpin, a leading seller app on ONDC, has introduced a self-onboarding tool that enables restaurants and small to medium food delivery merchants to join the platform in under five minutes. T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, said that Magicpin's investments are helping "democratise digital commerce" and make India a more inclusive digital economy. The company's initiative is aimed at accelerating the adoption of online food delivery, among diverse restaurant partners while benefiting the overall ONDC ecosystem.
Magicpin's initiative encourages digital transformation in restaurants
In November, ONDC reported a peak of 50,000 food delivery orders during the India-Australia cricket World Cup match. Kabir Suri, President of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), commented on Magicpin's initiative with ONDC as a "significant step toward digital transformation" for member restaurants. Suri urged all NRAI members to join ONDC via Magicpin. This move is expected to provide cost benefits for end consumers, and promote competition among food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato.
Zero commission and free delivery
Magicpin's ₹100 crore investment will be utilized to offer incentives such as zero onboarding fees, and zero commission. Free home delivery to customers by newly partnered restaurants will also be available.