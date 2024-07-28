In short Simplifying... In short Magicpin, a top seller app on ONDC, is launching a tool to onboard 1 lakh new food delivery partners in under five minutes.

This move, praised by the National Restaurant Association of India, is set to boost digital commerce and competition among food delivery apps.

Magicpin to bring 1L new food delivery partners on ONDC

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:23 pm Jul 28, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Hyperlocal e-commerce firm Magicpin has pledged an investment of ₹100 crore in India over the next three months. The funds will be used to onboard over one lakh new restaurants and cloud kitchens, onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed e-commerce platform. Naman Mawandia, Magicpin CXO - Enterprise Brands, stated that the goal is to "provide a risk-free entry" for food merchants by eliminating high commissions and onboarding fees.

Digital transformation

New tool to accelerate ONDC onboarding

Magicpin, a leading seller app on ONDC, has introduced a self-onboarding tool that enables restaurants and small to medium food delivery merchants to join the platform in under five minutes. T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, said that Magicpin's investments are helping "democratise digital commerce" and make India a more inclusive digital economy. The company's initiative is aimed at accelerating the adoption of online food delivery, among diverse restaurant partners while benefiting the overall ONDC ecosystem.

Industry impact

Magicpin's initiative encourages digital transformation in restaurants

In November, ONDC reported a peak of 50,000 food delivery orders during the India-Australia cricket World Cup match. Kabir Suri, President of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), commented on Magicpin's initiative with ONDC as a "significant step toward digital transformation" for member restaurants. Suri urged all NRAI members to join ONDC via Magicpin. This move is expected to provide cost benefits for end consumers, and promote competition among food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato.

Benefits

Zero commission and free delivery

Magicpin's ₹100 crore investment will be utilized to offer incentives such as zero onboarding fees, and zero commission. Free home delivery to customers by newly partnered restaurants will also be available.