Magicpin's Vera aims to connect 1 million businesses by 2026
Business
Magicpin is making moves with its AI assistant, Vera, aiming to connect 1 million local businesses by 2026.
In just three months since launch, over 500,000 merchants have already signed up.
CEO Anshoo Sharma says Vera helps shops run more smoothly by giving real-time order insights.
Vera powers over 5 million interactions
Since launching during the LPG crisis, Vera has powered over 5 million interactions across more than 25 types of businesses, helping restaurants and retailers plan smarter.
Bengaluru leads the way with 123,000 users, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad.
Magicpin has committed $1 million to boost Vera's AI features in marketing and business intelligence, hoping to make tech even more useful for local shops.