Magicpin's Vera aims to connect 1 million businesses by 2026

Vera powers over 5 million interactions

Since launching during the LPG crisis, Vera has powered over 5 million interactions across more than 25 types of businesses, helping restaurants and retailers plan smarter.

Bengaluru leads the way with 123,000 users, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Magicpin has committed $1 million to boost Vera's AI features in marketing and business intelligence, hoping to make tech even more useful for local shops.