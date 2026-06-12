Magnetar Capital managing $18 billion plans fund using AI bots
Magnetar Capital, which manages $18 billion, is planning to launch a new investment fund later this year that leans heavily on artificial intelligence.
Instead of relying mostly on human analysts, the fund will use hundreds of AI bots to scan the markets, spot trends, and suggest stock picks, though human managers will still make the final calls and keep an eye on the tech.
Trevor Mottl built NVIDIA based AI
The AI system, built by Magnetar's head of AI quant, Trevor Mottl, runs on NVIDIA servers and is designed to mimic what traditional research teams do, but much faster.
It digs through massive amounts of data to help find both long-term investments and quick market opportunities.
This move is part of a bigger trend: more hedge funds are turning to AI to stay sharp in today's fast-paced financial world.