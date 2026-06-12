Magnetar Capital managing $18 billion plans fund using AI bots Business Jun 12, 2026

Magnetar Capital, which manages $18 billion, is planning to launch a new investment fund later this year that leans heavily on artificial intelligence.

Instead of relying mostly on human analysts, the fund will use hundreds of AI bots to scan the markets, spot trends, and suggest stock picks, though human managers will still make the final calls and keep an eye on the tech.