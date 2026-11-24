Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscribed 1.5 times on Monday, institutions oversubscribed
Mahanadi Coalfields's IPO subscribed 1.5 times, closing on Monday.
The real buzz came from institutional investors, who went all in, bidding for nearly five times their allotted shares, according to NSE data.
HNWI subscribed 2-thirds, retail under half
While big players showed strong interest, high-net-worth individuals subscribed to about two-thirds of their quota.
Retail investors were less enthusiastic, putting in bids for less than half of what was reserved for them.
Existing shareholders and employees also showed limited participation.
Issue price ₹155-₹165, lot size 90
The share price ranged from ₹155-₹165 each, with a minimum investment requiring a lot of 90 shares.