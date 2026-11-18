Mahanadi Coalfields raises ₹2,295.2cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Mahanadi Coalfields just raised ₹2,295.2 crore from major investors before its IPO opens on November 19.
LIC led the pack, picking up over a quarter of the anchor shares.
If you're curious about investing, the IPO price is set between ₹129 and ₹136 per share and runs till November 23.
Coal India to use ₹8,981cr proceeds
This isn't money going straight to Mahanadi Coalfields. It's actually Coal India, its parent company, that will use the ₹8,981-crore IPO.
Big names like HDFC AMC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority also joined in as anchor investors.
Mahanadi Coalfields makes its stock market debut on November 27, but won't directly pocket any of these funds.