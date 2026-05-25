Mahanagar Gas won't offer you subsidies in Mumbai anymore

Impact

Company expresses regret over inconvenience caused to customers

The subsidy withdrawal by Mahanagar Gas Ltd includes the absorption of downstream piping costs and monthly bill subsidies for self-funded installations. The company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its customers, as it tightens its financial belt amid rising crude prices. The price hike comes after the US and Israel attacked Iran, resulting in retaliatory strikes across West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route.