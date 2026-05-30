Mahanagar Gas hikes Mumbai CNG to ₹86 and PNG ₹52

The main reasons are a drop in domestic gas supply and a weaker rupee, which means MGL has to depend more on higher-cost gas sources. As company officials put it, increased procurement costs, reduced domestic gas allocation, higher-cost gas sources, and rupee depreciation.

Auto-rickshaw and taxi unions seek hikes

About 12 lakh vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region run on CNG, including nearly three lakh auto-rickshaws, so this hike hits hard.

Even though MGL says CNG still saves money compared to petrol or diesel, auto and taxi unions are pushing for fare increases to make up for rising costs.

Rickshaw unions want fares bumped by ₹1/km; taxi groups are asking for at least ₹2 to ₹3 more as their minimum fare.

The transport department will forward the proposal to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA).