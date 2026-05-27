Maharashtra approves nearly 90,000cr industrial projects including Adani Enterprises plant
Big news for Maharashtra: the state government has approved five huge industrial projects totaling nearly ₹90,000 crore.
The standout is Adani Enterprises's ₹70,000 crore coal gasification plant in Nagpur, announced after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on industries led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 26, 2026.
These projects are set to bring about 20,000 new jobs across the state.
Adani Enterprises plant creates 10,000 jobs
Adani's plant alone will create around 10,000 jobs. Other major plans include a synthetic graphite facility in Nashik (₹4,651 crore), a solar manufacturing unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (₹12,500 crore), plus new factories for PET tire cords and electrical steel.
The state says these high-tech investments should spark innovation and support local businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.