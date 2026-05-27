Maharashtra approves nearly 90,000cr industrial projects including Adani Enterprises plant Business May 27, 2026

Big news for Maharashtra: the state government has approved five huge industrial projects totaling nearly ₹90,000 crore.

The standout is Adani Enterprises's ₹70,000 crore coal gasification plant in Nagpur, announced after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on industries led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 26, 2026.

These projects are set to bring about 20,000 new jobs across the state.