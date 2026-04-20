Why Maharashtra cab drivers have gone on indefinite hunger strike

Thousands of app-based cab drivers in Maharashtra have gone on an indefinite hunger strike, starting today. The protest is mainly focused in Mumbai and Pune, with the drivers demanding a clear policy from the State Transport Department. The move comes after several unsuccessful attempts at negotiations between the union representatives and the department.

Policy enforcement Drivers demand enforcement of RTO rules The striking drivers are demanding the Maharashtra government to enforce Regional Transport Office (RTO) rules that bar private two-wheelers from being used for commercial purposes. Union leader Keshav Kshirsagar has accused authorities of not responding despite several protests, calling the situation "alarming." He said the government appears helpless against multinational aggregators.

Ongoing protest Hunger strike to continue until assurance is received The drivers have vowed to continue their hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and outside the RTO office in Pune, until they receive a written assurance of a permanent ban or regulation of these services. The protesters are also raising safety concerns, claiming that many bike-taxi aggregators do not offer adequate insurance or background verification for riders, posing a risk to passengers.

Advertisement