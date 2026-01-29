Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in Baramati air crash
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, sadly lost his life in a plane crash at Baramati on Wednesday. The Bombardier Learjet 45 he was traveling in went down, also claiming four other lives.
The jet was operated by VSR Ventures and had a valid safety certificate until September 2026.
What we know so far
Early checks found no immediate technical or mechanical issues with the aircraft.
The flight was handled by experienced pilots—Captain Sumit Kapur, with over 15,000 flying hours, and First Officer Sambhavi Pathak, who had about 1,500 hours; both were fully certified.
Bombardier has shared condolences and is working closely with investigators to figure out what happened.