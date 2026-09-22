Maharashtra gas stations seek exemption from proposed 0.4% UPI charge
Business
Gas station owners across Maharashtra are asking the government to spare them from extra charges on digital payments, like UPI and card transactions.
Their main worry? A proposed 0.4% charge on UPI payments over ₹2,000 could eat into their already fixed earnings, since they can't adjust fuel prices or their commission.
Maharashtra dealers oppose extra payment costs
Dealers say they've supported digital payments and invested in the tech, but feel it's not right for them to shoulder these extra costs.
They're also dealing with delayed settlements and want gas stations to be treated as a special case so they can stay financially healthy in the long run.