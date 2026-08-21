Maharashtra order freezes 2900cr Tata Trusts's dividend and adjourns AGM
Business
Tata Trusts are in a tough spot right now; regulatory restrictions have put a hold on Tata Sons's annual general meeting and frozen a massive ₹2,900 crore dividend payout.
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's order means the Sir Ratan Tata Trust can't hold trustee meetings, which has led to the annual meeting being adjourned after the required quorum could not be established.
Tata Trusts lose 56L daily
Every day these funds are stuck; the trusts lose about ₹56 lakh in potential returns.
On top of that, plans to pick a successor for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (who's stepping down in 2027) are also stalled.