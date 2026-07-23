Maharashtra probe halts Ratan Tata transfer 3,368 Tata Sons shares

Tata's half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, who are executors of the will, have decided not to move forward with the transfer until things are cleared up.

The complaint claims there wasn't proper approval for that 1989 transfer, but Tata Trusts say everything was done by the book with legal checks in place.

For now, this is the last hurdle before Ratan Tata's nearly ₹10,000 crore will can be fully carried out for family, friends, employees, and charities.