Maharashtra Seamless announces split into 2 companies pending approvals

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. just announced it's breaking into two separate companies: MSL Seamless Tubes Ltd. and United Seamless Ltd.

The idea is to keep their Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan businesses more focused.

This split still needs the green light from the jurisdictional NCLT bench and the approval of shareholders and/or creditors, along with any additional approvals that may be required from the Central government or other competent authorities/intermediaries/agencies.