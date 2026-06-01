Maharashtra signs LOI with AirTrunk for ₹200000cr Raigad data center Business Jun 01, 2026

Big news for tech lovers: Maharashtra just signed a letter of intent with AirTrunk to build a huge data center in Raigad.

This project, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will bring in ₹2 trillion of investment and offer 3 gigawatts of capacity, making it one of the largest in Maharashtra.