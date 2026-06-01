Maharashtra signs LOI with AirTrunk for ₹200000cr Raigad data center
Business
Big news for tech lovers: Maharashtra just signed a letter of intent with AirTrunk to build a huge data center in Raigad.
This project, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will bring in ₹2 trillion of investment and offer 3 gigawatts of capacity, making it one of the largest in Maharashtra.
AirTrunk to power cloud services
AirTrunk (backed by Blackstone) runs major data centers across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, so this is a global collaboration.
The Raigad facility will power cloud services, websites, and businesses, all while focusing on energy and water efficiency.
With Australian Consul-General Paul Murphy present, Maharashtra is stepping up as a digital innovation leader.