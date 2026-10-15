Maharashtra sugar mills start early production to boost Diwali supplies
Sugar mills in Maharashtra are kicking off production ahead of schedule to boost domestic supplies before Diwali.
With only 10 mills running now and 45 more about to join, the rush comes after sugar prices jumped 4%, thanks to tight supply and farmers pushing for better cane rates.
Maharashtra sugar expected after Oct 20
Freshly produced sugar is expected in stores after October 20, according to BB Thombare, president, West Indian Sugar Mills Association.
The government is also releasing 1.6 million tons from October 15 to help out.
Still, prices are staying high due to low stocks, border protests slowing things down, and some cane being used for fodder or jaggery instead of sugar.
Plus, farmer protests demanding ₹5,000 per ton are adding even more pressure on the industry this season.