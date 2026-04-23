Maharashtra to launch $1bn IPO for state power distributor
Business
Maharashtra is getting ready to launch an IPO for its state-run power distributor, aiming to raise up to $1 billion.
With SBI Capital and Deloitte on board, the company's finances are under review, so deliberations are ongoing.
Maharashtra to absorb ₹33,000cr liabilities
The IPO could see new shares issued and a 10% stake sold by MSEB Holding Co.
To make things more investor-friendly, Maharashtra will take on ₹33,000 crore ($3.5 billion) of liabilities and spin off its subsidy-heavy agriculture business.
Last year, the utility pulled in a ₹900 crore profit on ₹1.2 trillion revenue—so they're hoping these changes will boost confidence and modernize how state power works.