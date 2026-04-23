Maharashtra to launch $1bn IPO for state power distributor

Maharashtra to absorb ₹33,000cr liabilities

The IPO could see new shares issued and a 10% stake sold by MSEB Holding Co.

To make things more investor-friendly, Maharashtra will take on ₹33,000 crore ($3.5 billion) of liabilities and spin off its subsidy-heavy agriculture business.

Last year, the utility pulled in a ₹900 crore profit on ₹1.2 trillion revenue—so they're hoping these changes will boost confidence and modernize how state power works.