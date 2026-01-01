Maharashtra wants to be a $1 trillion economy by 2030

Why should you care?

This policy isn't just about big numbers—it's expected to create 50 lakh direct jobs and create new job opportunities across the state.

There's also a push for tech-driven growth: "Invest Maharashtra," a new body with ₹3,000 crore backing, will facilitate investments.

The MAITRI 2.0 portal will use AI and blockchain to make investing easier.

Plus, Fortune 500 companies can get land at just ₹1 per acre in emerging districts—so if you're thinking about the future of jobs or startups in Maharashtra, this is worth watching.