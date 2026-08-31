Mahindra Aerostructures wins Airbus contract for A320neo and A321XLR sections
Mahindra Aerostructures just landed a major contract with Airbus to make rear fuselage and tail parts for the popular A320neo and A321XLR planes.
These sections will be built at Mahindra's Bengaluru plant and shipped to Germany, with deliveries starting in 2028.
It's a big step for Indian manufacturing on the global stage.
Mahindra Aerostructures upgrades Bengaluru plant
To meet Airbus's high standards, Mahindra is investing in advanced technology like chemical milling and stretch-forming lines (think next-level manufacturing tools).
Engineering upgrades are already underway.
Airbus India's President and Managing Director for Airbus India and South Asia Jurgen Westermeier said, "By manufacturing complex components for our A320neo and A321XLR aircraft directly out of Bengaluru, Mahindra is playing a pivotal role in deepening India's aerospace footprint and further driving the vision of 'Make in India' on the global stage."
This win builds on their past teamwork making helicopter parts together.