Mahindra's electric three-wheeler division is gearing up for an IPO
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra's electric three-wheeler division is considering an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 18 months. The decision comes as the ongoing Iran war has led to a fuel crisis, boosting demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said they are looking at this timeline but won't rush into it.
Strategic considerations
IPO decision contingent on funding needs, growth
Mishra emphasized that the company's decision to go public will depend on its funding requirements and ability to show sustained growth.
She said, "The group is going to fund us no matter which way."
This comes after Mahindra raised ₹322 crore (approximately $34 million) in summer from investors led by Lightrock at a valuation of ₹10,822 crore.
Market shift
Fuel price surge due to Iran war boosts EV demand
The spike in fuel prices due to the Iran war is driving up demand for electric vehicles.
Mishra noted that more than 45% of India's larger three-wheelers are now electric, as commercial drivers look to cut down on fuel costs.
She said, "When you drive 150km per day, you start seeing the economic savings immediately."
Growth plans
Mahindra's push for local manufacturing and plant expansion
Mahindra has invested crores in its latest capacity expansion and is scouting sites for a bigger manufacturing plant.
Although the company hasn't turned a profit without government incentives, it expects to achieve this in a couple of years.
Mishra said about 70-75% of its manufacturing is localized but they still import battery cells and semiconductors.