Mainboard IPOs, SME listings to watch out for next week

Market response

Strong response to CMR Green Technologies, Hexagon Nutrition IPOs

The CMR Green Technologies IPO has closed its subscription process and is now awaiting allotment. Meanwhile, the Hexagon Nutrition IPO is in its second day of bidding after a strong response from investors on Day 1. The positive response to both issues indicates that investor interest in quality listings may be returning after a long period of low activity in the mainboard IPO segment.